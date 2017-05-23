Backus Area Old-Timers to host all class reunion
The Backus Area Old-Timers will host the seventh annual all class reunion Saturday, May 27, at Backus City Hall as part of an annual Memorial Day weekend event.
Activities will begin at 11 a.m. Lunch will be available for purchase for $5.
The event is a time to reminisce with fellow classmates and friends.
A meat raffle will be held Friday evening, May 26, at the Backus American Legion. A dance with Frankie Lamb providing music will be from 2-6 p.m. Sunday, May 28, at the Legion.