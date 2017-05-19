Maple Hill church to host spaghetti dinner Saturday

The menu will include spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, brownies, ice cream cups and beverage.

A freewill offering will be accepted. Proceeds from the dinner will be used to upgrade the church elevator.

Maple Hill Lutheran Church is at 3986 44th St. S.W., Pine River. Go four miles west of Pine River on County Road 2 and then five miles south on County Road 26. Or from south of Pine River, take County Road 1 to County Road 28, go west on County Road 28 for three miles and then north one mile on County Road 26.