Reminders: May 18, 2017

Memorial gardens dedication

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Cross Lake Recreation Area in Crosslake to celebrate the grand opening and dedication of the Linda Ulland Memorial Gardens.

Bike rodeo

The Pequot Lakes PTA Bike Rodeo will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at Eagle View Elementary School. Bring a bike and helmet.

Benefit dinner

A spaghetti dinner benefit for Sue Riley, of Pine River, who had surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Pine River American Legion.

Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children. There will be a silent auction and raffle tickets for various prizes.