Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Brothers drag homeowner to safety in Merrifield house fire

    Reminders: May 18, 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:30 a.m.

    Emergency services event

    An emergency services appreciation event will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at Fritz Loven Park in Lake Shore, featuring the Nisswa Fire Department, ambulance service and area police departments.

    Memorial gardens dedication

    The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, St. Paul District, and the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association will host a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 1 p.m. Friday, May 19, at the Cross Lake Recreation Area in Crosslake to celebrate the grand opening and dedication of the Linda Ulland Memorial Gardens.

    Bike rodeo

    The Pequot Lakes PTA Bike Rodeo will run from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, May 20, at Eagle View Elementary School. Bring a bike and helmet.

    Benefit dinner

    A spaghetti dinner benefit for Sue Riley, of Pine River, who had surgery to remove a cancerous brain tumor, will be held from 5-8 p.m. Sunday, May 21, at the Pine River American Legion.

    Cost is $10 for adults and $7 for children. There will be a silent auction and raffle tickets for various prizes.

    Explore related topics:NewsUpcoming EventsremindersFritz Loven ParkPaul Bunyan Scenic BywayPequot Lakes PTASue Riley
    Advertisement