Memorial gardens to be dedicated May 19 in Crosslake

This community garden is a unique collection of representational gardens, including forest foraging, wildflower, butterfly gardens, deer-resistant garden plantings, rain garden, foot prints and a "house" garden for bees, bats, toads and insects.

The garden was designed and planted by a collaborative effort of local landscapers, gardeners, partners and volunteers, and is a result of numerous volunteer hours.

Ulland was a leader in the Paul Bunyan Scenic Byway Association and in many other organizations. Prior to passing away in 2011, she was actively involved in promoting environmental stewardship, a mission shared by the Corps of Engineers.

The event is a celebration of all the hard work and donations that partners, volunteers and organizations provided to make projects like this possible, said Corrine Hodapp, supervisory park ranger in charge of the Cross Lake and Gull Lake recreation areas.

For more information on the event, contact Hodapp at 651-290-5790.