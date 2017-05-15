Crow Wing Energized event scheduled May 19 in Baxter

This year's theme of "Celebrate Lifestyle Change" will feature keynote speaker Traci Mann, PhD, psychology professor and author of "Secrets from the Eating Lab," who will debunk the mystery of successful lifestyle change.

This event will celebrate the hundreds of participants and coaches in the Brainerd lakes area who have been working on their own personal lifestyle transformations through the Lifestyle Change Classes hosted by Crow Wing Energized. Be inspired by hearing their personal stories and celebrating the impact these classes are having on the community.

Additional information will be provided during breakout sessions on promoting health and movement in the workplace; opportunities to be active in our communities; how adverse childhood experiences can affect you over your lifespan; gratitude - how it can change your life; how to eat right when money's tight; Matter of Balance; quitting tobacco; community gardens and farmers markets; and leaving a legacy.

A brief update on the progress of Crow Wing Energized, a grassroots community health movement led by Crow Wing County Community Services and Essentia Health, will be provided.

Participants will enjoy a continental breakfast and lunch. Registration is first-come, first-served for this free energizing event. Register online at CrowWingEnergized.org.