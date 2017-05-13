Both events have a couple of changes in store.

Fireworks will light up the sky at dusk Monday, July 3, but not from the traditional spot in the outfield of the Pequot Lakes High School softball field.

"Due to growing trees and new buildings, it's been very difficult for fireworks watchers to be able to see the show in its entirety," said Jenna Crawford, Pequot Lakes Chamber of Commerce area director.

After driving around the community, it was determined the southwest corner of Our Savior's Lutheran Church Cemetery will be the new spot to set off fireworks. The chamber has contracted with Hollywood Pyrotechnics, based in Eagan, for the $9,500 show.

A change will be that people won't be able to sit in the two cemeteries - Our Savior's and the city cemetery - to watch the fireworks as they have in past years. Crawford said the goal is to encourage people to watch the fireworks from Trailside Park, where activities will be centered July 3.

"The fireworks will be more visible in the park than they have been," she said.

July 3 park events include food vendors, bungee trampoline and a band. New this year will be a bean bag tournament. The parade will follow the same route, on the east side of town, at noon Tuesday, July 4.

Donation jars will be available at various area businesses for people to help fund the annual fireworks show. Or people can donate to an account at First National Bank in Pequot Lakes or at the chamber building.

"If everyone who came to the parade and fireworks gave just $3 ..." funds could be raised for fireworks and more parade entries, Crawford said.

She said the chamber currently looks to businesses to support both the Stars & Stripes Days and Bean Hole Days events through sponsorships.

Bean Hole Days are scheduled Tuesday and Wednesday, July 11 and 12, and will also include a change from years past.

"We are trying to connect the community with the Bean Hole celebration by providing an opportunity for residents and guests to gather in Pequot Lakes for a community picnic type feel in the park," Crawford said, noting details are still being fine-tuned.

This event will be held Tuesday evening, July 11, when the pots of beans are lowered to be buried and baked overnight in Trailside Park.

Anyone interested in helping fund and sponsor these events can call the chamber at 218-568-8911.