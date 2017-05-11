Evan Lindquist Memorial event set Saturday

Proceeds from the event go toward a scholarship fund in Evan's name with the first scholarship awards going out in 2022 to Evan's graduating classmates. The scholarship will be awarded annually after that.

Registration forms are online, at the Pine River-Backus School District Office or can be acquired by calling Noelle Kuitunen-Johnson at 218-587-8308.

The cost is $15 for individual entry or $20 per family. Same-day registration for the run/walk is available but preregistration is preferred. This year will also be a color run with packets on sale for $1.50 each.

New this year are kids races following the 5K and 2-mile walk after participants have returned.