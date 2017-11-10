The southern portion of roadway construction is complete. Additional trail gravel and paving will be done next year. Specifically, the completed work on the main roadway is from Sandy Point Road at the south city limits of Lake Shore to Agate Lake Road, just over one mile. The surcharge for the wetland area by Pebble Beach Road is virtually complete, along with the muck excavation in this large wetland area. The 800-foot area by Pebble Beach Road will remain gravel over the winter to facilitate more settlement in this area, according to WSB & Associates, the project contractor.

When construction resumes next spring, the plan is to start on the north end near Bar Harbor and build the remaining three miles in separate, 1-mile stages, working north to south, according to WSB.

The focus this week has been to place signing and get striping on the new pavement on the south end. Detour and construction signs will be removed or covered for winter, and there will no longer be any detour using Highway 371 and lower CSAH 77 in effect for winter.

Tom's Backhoe planned to continue to work on miscellaneous grading and slope work where permitted adjacent to or off the roadway. This includes additional muck excavation near Pebble Beach Road to Agate Lake Road and trail grading south of the Sherwood Forest area.

The contractors ask that all people traveling on CSAH 77 proceed with caution. While the speed limit is 35 mph, slower will be better when crews are in the work zone.

Because of winter like conditions, it was decided the trail paving will wait until next spring/summer in this area, so accesses in the curb area received temporary paving to get through the winter and spring. The temporary driveway paving will be removed to place the trail paving and final driveway paving next year.

Road improvements include new pavement, shoulders widened to 6-6 ½ feet with a combination of rural shoulder and curb and gutter, and numerous improvements to drainage and runoff. A pedestrian/bike trail from CSAH 78 to Sherwood Forest is being constructed along the wider shoulder, and from Sherwood Forest to the southern city limits (Sandy Point Road) the trail be will be off-road.

The project is expected to be complete by fall 2018.