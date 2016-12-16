Moe to join Minnesota State Board of Trustees

Moe, 72, was senator 1971 to 2002, and was the longest-serving Senate majority leader in state history. He unsuccessfully ran for governor in 2002, and has been lobbyist and consultant since.

“I am confident he will help further Minnesota State’s mission of providing Minnesotans with high-quality learning opportunities that prepare them for success,” Dayton said. “Sen. Moe has demonstrated a lifelong commitment to public service on behalf of Minnesotans. I thank him for his willingness to once again serve the people of our state.”

The 15-member Minnesota State Board of Trustees is responsible for governing the system, formally known as Minnesota State Colleges and Universities.

Moe's term begins Tuesday, Dec. 20 and runs through June 30, 2020.

The former senator received his bachelor's degree from Mayville State University in North Dakota.