    Breeding bull from Theodore Roosevelt NP arrives at growing new bison herd near Mankato

    By Forum News Service on Dec 16, 2016 at 11:10 p.m.

    MANKATO - The first breeding bull has arrived at Minneopa State Park near Mankato, bringing to 15 the number of bison at the park, according to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

    The yearling bull comes from Theodore Roosevelt National Park in North Dakota and spent a month quarantined at the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.

    Eleven bison were reintroduced to Minneopa in the fall of 2015. The herd expanded to 14 with the birth of three calves in 2016. It’s hoped the newly-acquired bull will successfully breed bison cows within the existing herd, strengthening the herd’s genetic similarities with its free-ranging ancestors from two centuries ago.

    That point is important, said Tony Fisher with the Minnesota Zoo. “We need to occasionally bring animals from outside the herd to ensure the herd’s genetics maintain a healthy amount of diversity.” Genetic testing of the herd from 2011-2014 found them largely free of any genetic material that would have come from cross-breeding with cattle. Less than 1 percent of all American plains bison tested so far have been found free of cattle genes.

    The bison are part of the Minnesota Bison Conservation Herd, managed through a formal agreement between the DNR and Minnesota Zoo. The partners are working together to preserve American plains bison and plan to grow the herd to 500 animals at several other locations including Blue Mounds State Park near Luverne and the Minnesota Zoo in Apple Valley.

