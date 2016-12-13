17 seek seats on University of Minnesota Board of Regents

State lawmakers will appoint four regents to the 12-member volunteer body, which governs the state’s flagship university and satellite campuses.

Darrin Rosha will seek re-appointment to the 3rd Congressional District seat, as will David McMillan in the 8th. Thomas Devine, who now represents the 2nd District, will be considered for Brod’s at-large seat.

The Regent Candidate Advisory Council has chosen 17 candidates for interviews next month. They are:

-2nd District: Ian Benson, James Carter, and Sandra Krebsbach

-3rd District: Rosha, Walter Erickson, Pam Langseth, Kent Molde, Ronald Schutz, Tammy Lee Stanoch, and Norrie Thomas

-8th District: McMillan (the only applicant)

l-At-Large: Devine, Allison Barmann, Taqee Khaled, Stacia Nelson, Ken Powell and John Regal

The 18 applicants not chosen for interviews were Roger Kittelson, Matthew Kriha, Steve Roessler, Thomas Bredeson, John Kralewski, Kirk Millhone, Barbara Nemecek, Lance Radziej, Mike Rogalski, Yanak Shagalov, Sally Bauer, William Dammann, Jack Dickinson, Bill Luther, Gary Pedersen, Bruce Persby, Bridget Sperl and Deborah Yungner.