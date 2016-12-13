Woodbury woman killed after rear-ending tow truck

The Minnesota State Patrol said the accident near Hardman Avenue occurred at 5:54 a.m. when a 2017 Honda CR-V crashed into a tow truck that was stopped on the shoulder of the freeway responding to a previous crash.

The crash killed the Honda driver, Lynn M. Stackpole, 53, of Woodbury, according to the State Patrol.

The driver of the tow truck was not injured.

The State Patrol said Stackpole was wearing a seat belt but an air bag did not deploy.