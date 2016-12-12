18 year old struck and killed by train Sunday in Anoka

A BNSF train struck a pedestrian at 10 a.m., according to spokeswoman Amy McBeth.

The Anoka County sheriff’s office reported that when Anoka police officers arrived at the scene, they found the woman with extreme injuries. Emergency medical personnel worked to save her, but she died at the scene.

Train service was halted until about 1 p.m. so local officials could conduct their investigation, McBeth said.

Metro Transit tweeted that it was holding trains at the Anoka station due to an accident unrelated to its Northstar train. Metro Transit sent a bus to pick up passengers from the Anoka station.

The accident is under investigation.