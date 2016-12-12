Family displaced by Cottage Grove house fire

“It’s extensive damage,” he said.

A report indicated one of the residents was transported to a hospital for a minor burn, Redenius said. Further information about that victim was not immediately available.

The homeowners are staying with relatives, Redenius said. There were Cottage Grove community Facebook posts after the fire indicating people planned to gather donations for the homeowners.

Redenius said the garage is a total loss. He didn’t know whether the homeowners would be able to renovate damaged parts of the home or if they’ll have to knock it all down.

Crews were on scene about four hours, then returned about 11:30 p.m. to extinguish a hot spot. The cause of the fire was under investigation, Redenius said.