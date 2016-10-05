State grants storm aid in northern Minnesota

The Evergreen Cemetery of Backus was not spared damage from the July 21 storm. At least four trees were knocked over. Photo by Travis Grimler

The 1908 Backus Bank building lost its unique facade to the winds that brought down trees all over the city. Photo by Travis Grimler

ST. PAUL—Gov. Mark Dayton has authorized $3.3 million to six Minnesota counties and three American Indian reservations for damage sustained in July storms.

Dayton announced on Tuesday, Oct. 4, that money will go to governments to spend on damage to their facilities, not private property, that occurred July 19 to July 21 by thunderstorms, high winds and flooding in Aitkin, Beltrami, Cass, Clearwater, Lake and St. Louis counties.

Money comes from an account Dayton and lawmakers established so they would not need to call a special legislative session each time disaster recovery funding was needed. The funds will be used to clean up and fix public infrastructure, with local governments required to cover 25 percent of the costs.

Funds will go to Aitkin County, $304,300; Beltrami,$259,663; Cass, $415,082; Clearwater, $370,165; Lake, $243,655; St. Louis, $2.7 million; and Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, $65,000. Money for the Bois Forte Band of Chippewa and Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe is included in the Cass County allocation.

The Tuesday announcement is for one of more than a half-dozen severe weather events from the summer.

On Monday, state officials announced they and federal representatives will tour 10 southern Minnesota counties to examine an estimated $13 million in flood damage Sept. 21-22. State Emergency Manager Director Joe Kelly said the incident was the worst weather damage of the summer.

The September flooding could draw federal aid, while most other 2016 weather events did not cause enough damage to qualify.