Deer hunters with valid deer hunting licenses may operate off-highway vehicles before the legal shooting time (a half-hour before sunrise), or from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. or after legal shooting hours (a half-hour after sunset).

This restriction is in effect from Nov. 5-20 in Zone 1A (north of County Highway 1 and east

of Highway 6) and Nov. 5-13 in Zone 2A.

All users of county forest lands are reminded to wear blaze orange while they are out in the field during this hunting season.