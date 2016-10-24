According to a criminal complaint filed by the county attorney’s office, the Brainerd Police Department responded shortly after 6 p.m. to a residence on the 900 block of South Eighth Street.

At the residence, officers learned Barrows had allegedly forced his way into the home and punched the resident, pushing him into a window. The resident suffered a deep cut to his hand. Officers later learned nerves and tendons were damaged and the victim would likely need surgery.

Barrows and the victim’s girlfriend have a child together, according to the report, and apparently were engaged in conflict over visitation. Barrows contacted law enforcement the night before and was apparently told he would need to contact social services or take the proper legal action, since there was no custody order. Under the law, the mother has full custodial rights unless there is a court order allowing custody or parenting time.

Barrows was charged with first-degree burglary while assaulting a person on the property, a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, a $35,000 fine or both. He also faces a felony third-degree assault charge for causing substantial bodily harm, for which the maximum penalty is five years in prison, a $10,000 fine or both.

Barrows’ next scheduled court appearance is 1:30 p.m. Jan. 11, 2017.