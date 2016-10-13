Police: Drug dog finds 9 pounds of meth in a yard

ST. PAUL -- A St. Paul police dog found nearly nine pounds of methamphetamine buried beneath some flowers on the property of a St. Paul home.

Two people were charged Tuesday with possessing the drugs and the intent to sell them.

Raul Mejia-Lopez, 40, and Adriana Aguilar Gonzalez, 27, each face two first-degree drug charges, filed in Ramsey County District Court: one count of possessing more than 50 grams methamphetamine and another of possessing more than 17 grams of meth with the intent to sell.

Police were searching the property of a home, where "a large shipment" of meth was expected, when a police dog named Sarik indicated that drugs were buried between the house and garage, according to the criminal complaint.

Sarik is the same St. Paul police dog who helped a lost three-year-old boy find his way home in August.