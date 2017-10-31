The classes made up fictional towns and elected mayors, who listened to their "constituents" speak about whether a mall should be built in one of their towns at the site of a current apple orchard.

Students created personas for themselves and argued why the apple orchard should stay. Some of the most common reasons were that many employees would lose jobs, a mall would hurt other businesses and apple production would decrease.

The six mayors ultimately decided to table the mall issue.

Third-grade teacher Sarah Baker said the activity went well, and added that students also created a town newspaper, brochure and banner detailing special activities at the town's apple orchard.