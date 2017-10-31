Nisswa third-graders trek to city hall, learn about government
Third-graders at Nisswa Elementary School took over city hall Wednesday, Oct. 18, to learn about local government for their community unit in social studies.
The classes made up fictional towns and elected mayors, who listened to their "constituents" speak about whether a mall should be built in one of their towns at the site of a current apple orchard.
Students created personas for themselves and argued why the apple orchard should stay. Some of the most common reasons were that many employees would lose jobs, a mall would hurt other businesses and apple production would decrease.
The six mayors ultimately decided to table the mall issue.
Third-grade teacher Sarah Baker said the activity went well, and added that students also created a town newspaper, brochure and banner detailing special activities at the town's apple orchard.