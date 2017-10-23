At the end of October, CCM (Conservation Corps of Minnesota and Iowa) will come help us clean the forest. We can't do it alone, and students at PR-B are not allowed to use some of the tools to clear it, so we need your help to clear it out.

We are gathering a group of volunteers to help us fix this problem and save our forest. If you know anybody who would like to volunteer to help us remove buckthorn, contact Deb Schlueter at 218-587-8058 or email her at dschlueter@prbschools.org.

We need volunteers to pull small plants and move larger plants into a trailer. It is on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., rain or shine. It will be at the Pine River-Backus School Forest.

Volunteer check-in will be by the football fields. Snacks, supplies and water will be provided. Even a few hours of help would be appreciated!

The project funding was provided by the Minnesota Environment and Natural Resources Trust Fund, as recommended by the Legislative-Citizen Commission on Minnesota Resources (LCCMR) to the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources to coordinate Conservation Corps Minnesota projects that improve school forest outdoor classrooms.

So a huge thank you to them for helping clear our school forest so we can replant with something really cool that the whole community can enjoy. We are very thankful for everyone who helps out.

We need to remove the buckthorn before it takes over the forest, more than it already has. If we don't get help the forest won't survive. We hope you consider helping us out with this. It would be very much appreciated.