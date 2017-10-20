Nisswa: Students learn importance of American flag
1 / 4
2 / 4
3 / 4
4 / 4
Fourth-graders from Nisswa Elementary School learned about the history and importance of the American flag and how to properly dispose of old flags Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Nisswa American Legion.
The Legion held its annual flag disposal, where members burned about 600 old flags. Students witnessed the burning and learned why flags are burned instead of thrown away. They then watched an informational video, looked at several past American flags and learned how to properly fold a flag.