    Nisswa: Students learn importance of American flag

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:00 a.m.
    Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal Nisswa Elementary School fourth-graders Drew Herkenhoff (left) and Tristan Rollins hold up an old American flag at the Nisswa Legion, where students learned about the history and the importance of the flag Thursday, Oct. 12.1 / 4
    Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal Judah Wermers (left), Jaden Marthaler and Joe Loschko, fourth-graders at Nisswa Elementary School, fold an American flag after learning the process at the Nisswa American Legion Thursday, Oct. 12.2 / 4
    Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal Nisswa American Legion member John Greaves demonstrates the proper disposal of an American flag in front of fourth-graders from Nisswa Elementary School Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Legion.3 / 4
    Theresa Bourke / Echo Journal Nisswa American Legion member Steve Rosenow helps fourth-graders Tiegen Welle (left) and Madeline Jendro fold an American flag Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Legion.4 / 4

    Fourth-graders from Nisswa Elementary School learned about the history and importance of the American flag and how to properly dispose of old flags Thursday, Oct. 12, at the Nisswa American Legion.

    The Legion held its annual flag disposal, where members burned about 600 old flags. Students witnessed the burning and learned why flags are burned instead of thrown away. They then watched an informational video, looked at several past American flags and learned how to properly fold a flag.

