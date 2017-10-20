Search
    Mills, France reign at PR-B homecoming

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:00 a.m.
    Travis Grimler / Echo Journal Pine River-Backus homecoming queen Emma Mills and king Cody France take the walk of honor following crowning at the Friday, Oct. 13, coronation.1 / 5
    Travis Grimler / Echo Journal Pine River-Backus senior Laura Oates prepares to bean the opposition during the post homecoming coronation events, which included dodgeball.2 / 5
    Travis Grimler / Echo Journal The Pine River-Backus homecoming court.3 / 5
    Travis Grimler / Echo Journal Homecoming king Cody France battles to be king of musical chairs, and succeeds after several rounds.4 / 5
    Travis Grimler / Echo Journal Brianna Blanchard was just a little excited to be crowned princess at the Pine River-Backus homecoming coronation.5 / 5

    The homecoming crowns were passed at Pine River-Backus on Friday, Oct. 13, when Cody France and Emma Mills became royalty as king and queen.

    Brianna Blanchard and Nick Ackerman were honored as princess and prince.

    Following coronation, PR-B did its best to ramp up students for that night's football game against Cass Lake-Bena and afternoon volleyball game against Northome-Kelliher, starting with a pep fest and activities for students who were caught up in class. Activities included musical chairs and dodgeball, as well as others.

    The theme for homecoming week was "Throwback '70s."

