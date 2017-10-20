Mills, France reign at PR-B homecoming

Brianna Blanchard and Nick Ackerman were honored as princess and prince.

Following coronation, PR-B did its best to ramp up students for that night's football game against Cass Lake-Bena and afternoon volleyball game against Northome-Kelliher, starting with a pep fest and activities for students who were caught up in class. Activities included musical chairs and dodgeball, as well as others.

The theme for homecoming week was "Throwback '70s."