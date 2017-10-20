Mills, France reign at PR-B homecoming
The homecoming crowns were passed at Pine River-Backus on Friday, Oct. 13, when Cody France and Emma Mills became royalty as king and queen.
Brianna Blanchard and Nick Ackerman were honored as princess and prince.
Following coronation, PR-B did its best to ramp up students for that night's football game against Cass Lake-Bena and afternoon volleyball game against Northome-Kelliher, starting with a pep fest and activities for students who were caught up in class. Activities included musical chairs and dodgeball, as well as others.
The theme for homecoming week was "Throwback '70s."