Fourth-graders say goodbye to elementary school
Fourth-graders at Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point bid farewell to their elementary years and got ready to move on to middle school during a graduation ceremony Thursday, June 1.
Students kicked off the program by reading from Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go." Principal Melissa Hesch followed that with a poem titled "Be the Nice Kid," as a reminder for students to be kind when they reach middle school.
Students then received a certificate and a power rock, which is supposed to remind them of the support they have from family members and loved ones as they continue on through school.
The fourth-graders finished the ceremony with a song.