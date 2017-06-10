Search
    Fourth-graders say goodbye to elementary school

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 10:00 a.m.
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Fourth-graders Jack Haar, Autumn Hecker, Maddie Hoag, Eli Johnston and Corissa Kerger sing for the audience at their graduation ceremony Thursday, June 1, at Eagle View Elementary.1 / 3
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Fourth-graders at Eagle View Elementary hold up "Class of 2025" signs during their graduation ceremony Thursday, June 1.2 / 3
    Theresa Bourke/Echo Journal Brody Lawrence (center) reads part of Dr. Seuss' "Oh the Places You'll Go" duing Eagle View's fourth-grade graduation Thursday, June 1.3 / 3

    Fourth-graders at Eagle View Elementary School in Breezy Point bid farewell to their elementary years and got ready to move on to middle school during a graduation ceremony Thursday, June 1.

    Students kicked off the program by reading from Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go." Principal Melissa Hesch followed that with a poem titled "Be the Nice Kid," as a reminder for students to be kind when they reach middle school.

    Students then received a certificate and a power rock, which is supposed to remind them of the support they have from family members and loved ones as they continue on through school.

    The fourth-graders finished the ceremony with a song.

