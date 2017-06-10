Fourth-graders say goodbye to elementary school

Students kicked off the program by reading from Dr. Seuss' "Oh, the Places You'll Go." Principal Melissa Hesch followed that with a poem titled "Be the Nice Kid," as a reminder for students to be kind when they reach middle school.

Students then received a certificate and a power rock, which is supposed to remind them of the support they have from family members and loved ones as they continue on through school.

The fourth-graders finished the ceremony with a song.