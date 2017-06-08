Pine River-Backus Class of 2017

Class song: "Hall of Fame" - The Scrip

"Hall Of Fame"

(feat. Will.I.Am)

Yeah, you can be the greatest

You can be the best

You can be the King Kong banging on your chest

You can beat the world

You can beat the war

You can talk to God, go banging on his door

You can throw your hands up

You can beat the clock (yeah)

You can move a mountain

You can break rocks

You can be a master

Don't wait for luck

Dedicate yourself and you gon' find yourself

Standing in the hall of fame (yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

You can go the distance

You can run the mile

You can walk straight through hell with a smile

You can be the hero

You can get the gold

Breaking all the records they thought never could be broke

Yeah, do it for your people

Do it for your pride

How are you ever gonna know if you never even try?

Do it for your country

Do it for your name

'Cause there's gonna be a day...

When you're standing in the hall of fame (yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

Be a champion, be a champion, be a champion, be a champion

On the walls of the hall of fame

Be students

Be teachers

Be politicians

Be preachers

(Yeah)

Be believers

Be leaders

Be astronauts

Be champions

Be truth seekers

Be students

Be teachers

Be politicians

Be preachers

Be believers

Be leaders

Be astronauts

Be champions

Standing in the hall of fame (yeah, yeah, yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah, yeah, yeah)

'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah, yeah, yeah)

And the world's gonna know your name (yeah, yeah, yeah)

And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

(Be a champion)

You could be the greatest

You can be the best

(Be a champion)

You can be the King Kong banging on your chest

(Be a champion)

You could beat the world

You could beat the war

(Be a champion)

You could talk to God, go banging on his door

(Be a champion)

You can throw your hands up

(Be a champion)

You can beat the clock (yeah)

You can move a mountain

(Be a champion)

You can break rocks

(Be a champion)

You can be a master

Don't wait for luck

(Be a champion)

Dedicate yourself and you gonna find yourself

Standing in the hall of fame