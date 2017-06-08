Search
    Pine River-Backus Class of 2017

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 8:30 a.m.
    Submitted Photo The Pine River-Backus High School Class of 2017.

    Number of graduates: 69

    Class colors: Navy blue, white and silver

    Class flower: Lotus

    Class motto: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." - Dr. Seuss

    Class song: "Hall of Fame" - The Scrip

    "Hall Of Fame"

    (feat. Will.I.Am)

    Yeah, you can be the greatest

    You can be the best

    You can be the King Kong banging on your chest

    You can beat the world

    You can beat the war

    You can talk to God, go banging on his door

    You can throw your hands up

    You can beat the clock (yeah)

    You can move a mountain

    You can break rocks

    You can be a master

    Don't wait for luck

    Dedicate yourself and you gon' find yourself

    Standing in the hall of fame (yeah)

    And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

    'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)

    And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

    And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

    You can go the distance

    You can run the mile

    You can walk straight through hell with a smile

    You can be the hero

    You can get the gold

    Breaking all the records they thought never could be broke

    Yeah, do it for your people

    Do it for your pride

    How are you ever gonna know if you never even try?

    Do it for your country

    Do it for your name

    'Cause there's gonna be a day...

    When you're standing in the hall of fame (yeah)

    And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

    'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)

    And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)

    And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

    Be a champion, be a champion, be a champion, be a champion

    On the walls of the hall of fame

    Be students

    Be teachers

    Be politicians

    Be preachers

    (Yeah)

    Be believers

    Be leaders

    Be astronauts

    Be champions

    Be truth seekers

    Be students

    Be teachers

    Be politicians

    Be preachers

    Be believers

    Be leaders

    Be astronauts

    Be champions

    Standing in the hall of fame (yeah, yeah, yeah)

    And the world's gonna know your name (yeah, yeah, yeah)

    'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah, yeah, yeah)

    And the world's gonna know your name (yeah, yeah, yeah)

    And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame

    (Be a champion)

    You could be the greatest

    You can be the best

    (Be a champion)

    You can be the King Kong banging on your chest

    (Be a champion)

    You could beat the world

    You could beat the war

    (Be a champion)

    You could talk to God, go banging on his door

    (Be a champion)

    You can throw your hands up

    (Be a champion)

    You can beat the clock (yeah)

    You can move a mountain

    (Be a champion)

    You can break rocks

    (Be a champion)

    You can be a master

    Don't wait for luck

    (Be a champion)

    Dedicate yourself and you gonna find yourself

    Standing in the hall of fame

