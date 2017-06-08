Pine River-Backus Class of 2017
Number of graduates: 69
Class colors: Navy blue, white and silver
Class flower: Lotus
Class motto: "Sometimes you will never know the value of a moment until it becomes a memory." - Dr. Seuss
Class song: "Hall of Fame" - The Scrip
"Hall Of Fame"
(feat. Will.I.Am)
Yeah, you can be the greatest
You can be the best
You can be the King Kong banging on your chest
You can beat the world
You can beat the war
You can talk to God, go banging on his door
You can throw your hands up
You can beat the clock (yeah)
You can move a mountain
You can break rocks
You can be a master
Don't wait for luck
Dedicate yourself and you gon' find yourself
Standing in the hall of fame (yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)
'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)
And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame
You can go the distance
You can run the mile
You can walk straight through hell with a smile
You can be the hero
You can get the gold
Breaking all the records they thought never could be broke
Yeah, do it for your people
Do it for your pride
How are you ever gonna know if you never even try?
Do it for your country
Do it for your name
'Cause there's gonna be a day...
When you're standing in the hall of fame (yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)
'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah)
And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame
Be a champion, be a champion, be a champion, be a champion
On the walls of the hall of fame
Be students
Be teachers
Be politicians
Be preachers
(Yeah)
Be believers
Be leaders
Be astronauts
Be champions
Be truth seekers
Be students
Be teachers
Be politicians
Be preachers
Be believers
Be leaders
Be astronauts
Be champions
Standing in the hall of fame (yeah, yeah, yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah, yeah, yeah)
'Cause you burn with the brightest flame (yeah, yeah, yeah)
And the world's gonna know your name (yeah, yeah, yeah)
And you'll be on the walls of the hall of fame
(Be a champion)
You could be the greatest
You can be the best
(Be a champion)
You can be the King Kong banging on your chest
(Be a champion)
You could beat the world
You could beat the war
(Be a champion)
You could talk to God, go banging on his door
(Be a champion)
You can throw your hands up
(Be a champion)
You can beat the clock (yeah)
You can move a mountain
(Be a champion)
You can break rocks
(Be a champion)
You can be a master
Don't wait for luck
(Be a champion)
Dedicate yourself and you gonna find yourself
Standing in the hall of fame