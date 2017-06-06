Singer Kat Perkins inspires Pequot Lakes students

Perkins, from Scranton, North Dakota, addressed students in grades 3-11 in three sessions at the high school. She used her own life's path to describe the perseverance, bravery and considerate nature needed to reach one's goals. She taught third- through fifth-graders hand signals to remind them to be brave, to be kind and to always go for their goals.

Perkins sang her song "Fearless," played a question game with the young students and then led them to sing Katy Perry's "Roar."

Speaking to students and giving back is one of Perkins' passions, last year reaching over 30,000 with the Fearless campaign. She has performed worldwide in over 10 countries and almost all 50 states sharing her message of being "Fearless" and inspiring others through the power of music.

She is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, world-touring entertainer and aspiring author. Perkins has delivered her message to businesses, colleges, high schools, middle schools, elementary schools and leadership conferences.