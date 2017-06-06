Search
    Singer Kat Perkins inspires Pequot Lakes students

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 5:00 a.m.
    Eagle View Fourth Grader Travis was the only student to successfully land the "ball of truth" in a guitar case, thus earning him the right to ask Kat Perkins a question. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal 1 / 3
    Kat Perkins, former contestant on The Voice visited with Eagle View Elementary students and taught them a mantra, with hand signals for acheiving their dreams. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal2 / 3
    Eagle View Elementary students sang Katy Perry's "Roar" with Kat Perkins during her visit to the Pequot Lakes High School on May 23. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal3 / 3

    Kat Perkins, a semifinalist on season 6 of "The Voice," shared her "Fearless" campaign with Pequot Lakes students Tuesday, May 23. The campaign is inspired by her song, "Fearless."

    Perkins, from Scranton, North Dakota, addressed students in grades 3-11 in three sessions at the high school. She used her own life's path to describe the perseverance, bravery and considerate nature needed to reach one's goals. She taught third- through fifth-graders hand signals to remind them to be brave, to be kind and to always go for their goals.

    Perkins sang her song "Fearless," played a question game with the young students and then led them to sing Katy Perry's "Roar."

    Speaking to students and giving back is one of Perkins' passions, last year reaching over 30,000 with the Fearless campaign. She has performed worldwide in over 10 countries and almost all 50 states sharing her message of being "Fearless" and inspiring others through the power of music.

    She is a nationally recognized motivational speaker, world-touring entertainer and aspiring author. Perkins has delivered her message to businesses, colleges, high schools, middle schools, elementary schools and leadership conferences.

