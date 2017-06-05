Making the Grade - June 5, 2017

Minnesota State Community and Technical College

Minnesota State Community and Technical College named the following local students to the spring president's list: Kiley Anderson, Breezy Point; Summer Alexander, Nisswa; Kristy Lemcke, Pequot Lakes; Joseph Tucker, Pequot Lakes; Jessica Blanchard, Pine River; Brook Swanson, Pine River.

University of Minnesota-Duluth

Pine River's Drey Loge, a mechanical engineering student at the University of Minnesota-Duluth, was recognized by members of the United States Air Force for his first-place finish, along with a group of students, in the 2017 Air Force Research Lab Challenge.

South Dakota State University

The following local students were named to the spring dean's list at South Dakota State University: Alexandra Eigen, Lake Shore; Vanessa Lane, Merrifield; Seth Golden, Nisswa; Colleen Tschida, Pine River.

Concordia College-Moorhead

The following local students graduated from Concordia College in Moorhead on May 7: April Sympson, French and English, daughter of Mae Sympson, Backus; Angela Cole, mathematics and data analytics, daughter of Charles and Cheryl Cole, Crosslake; Tyler Schneider, biology, son of Darrell and Deb Schneider, Crosslake; Marcus Comstock, biology, son of Lowell and Joanne Comstock, Merrifield; Rachel Kmett, food nutrition and dietetics, daughter of Loren and Melissa Kmett, Merrifield.

St. Cloud State University

St. Cloud State University named the following local students to the spring dean's list: Hannah Brandanger, elementary/K-6 education, Breezy Point; Jessie Koehn, early childhood education, Breezy Point; John Holt, special education academic and behavior, Crosslake; Elizabeth Nelson, social work, Crosslake; Jared Spaid, land surveying/mapping science, Nisswa; Jordan Redmond, marketing, Pequot Lakes; Sarah Rudlang, mass communications, Pine River.

North Dakota State University

The following local students were named to the spring dean's list at North Dakota State University: Colton Parks, electrical engineering, Backus; Tyler Jorgenson, nursing, Breezy Point; Megan Malecha, psychology, Breezy Point; Amanda Nies, pharmaceutical, Breezy Point; Lillian Wiemann, English education, Breezy Point; Alexandra Becker, university studies, Crosslake; Jesse Bolei, natural resources management, Merrifield; Austin Anderson, nursing, Nisswa; Alexis Hoelmer, animal science, Nisswa; Courtney O'Hotto, psychology, Nisswa; Kristy Peterson, pharmaceutical studies, Nisswa; Ivan Vazquez, mechanical engineering, Nisswa.

Central Lakes College

Central Lakes College in Brainerd and Staples named the following local students to the spring president's list.

Breezy Point: Kais Bernu, Ezra Case, Baylee Foster and Zane Shackle.

Fifty Lakes: Katharine Maschhoff.

Lake Shore: Caitlin Treague and Richard Treague.

Merrifield: Mariah Fitch, Brady Houle, Grace Pegel, Gary Robinson and Christopher Stevens.

Nisswa: Lucy Felten, Josiah Kruetzfeldt, Ashley Whitney and Scott Williams.

Pequot Lakes: Jeffrey Aydelotte, Christopher Foster, Morena Hammer, Leric Larson, Haiden Rothwell, Chaunzi Segler, Keegan Severance, Megan Tischman and Claudina Williams.

Pine River: Jauss Egberts, Kylie Geatz, Jacob Haley, Kasey Helms, Austin McAllister and MaryGrace Welte.

Local students named to the spring dean's list at Central Lakes College were:

Backus: Myriah Anderson and Kristian Broom.

Breezy Point: Shelby Adkins, Nicholas Bickford, Meghan Nelson, Samantha Olmscheid, Leslie Rowland and Maxwell Tangen.

East Gull Lake: Madison Barnett, Darryl Bergerson, Conner Collette and Taylor Olson.

Emily: Nathan Friesner.

Hackensack: Jennifer Gagliardi.

Lake Shore: Anna Ahrendt.

Merrifield: Taylor Pratt.

Nisswa: Benjamin Dumbeck, Alyssa Golden, Samuel Hardy, Michael Kraimer and Merissa Olson.

Pequot Lakes: Nicholas Daily, Dalton Engholm, Skylor Hensch, Paige Littlewolf, Kyle Powers, Zachary Steele, Colten Sunde, Taina Williams, Sheridan Wilson and Mindy Young.

Pine River: Troy Anderson, Vivian Bueckers, Mark Laputka, Mariah Oaks and Alexis Orth.