Local students place at NJPA art show

Submission categories included: crafts, digital art, drawing, mixed media, painting, photography, pottery/ceramics, print-making and sculpture. The top three pieces in each category received awards. Pieces that were near the top three in a category were distinguished with a Merit award.

Local winners are as follows:

• High school drawing: Emily Brunkhorst, Pequot Lakes, second place; Madysen Smith, Pequot Lakes, Merit award; Elayna Hallbeck, PR-B, Merit award.

• High school mixed media: Brit Kratochvil, Pequot Lakes, second place; Elena Grove, Pequot Lakes, Merit award; Alyssa Quinn, PR-B, Merit award; Elayna Hallbeck, PR-B, Merit award.

• High school painting: Ally Anderson, PR-B, first place; Hannah Wiedewitsch, PR-B, second place; Alison Sommerness, Pequot Lakes, third place; Tigerlily Bass, Pequot Lakes, Merit award; Alyssa Quinn, PR-B, Merit award; Judith Reed, PR-B, Merit award; Kelly Hehir, Pequot Lakes, Merit award.

• High school pottery/ceramics: Nick Barth, Pequot Lakes, first, second and third places.

• High school print-making: Julia Sexton, PR-B, first place; Sabrina Schroeder, PR-B, second place.

• High school sculpture: Autumn Rice, PR-B, Merit award.