Bike safety taught at Eagle View
Area youngsters were given the opportunity to learn how to safely ride their bicycles at the Pequot Lakes PTA Bike Rodeo on Saturday, May 20, at Eagle View Elementary School.
Cyclists battled a chilly wind to learn how to properly fit a bike helmet - and were given a new one if they did not have one - and check for safety hazards on their bikes and their path. They also had the chance to practice pedaling, braking and maneuvering on a mock course with the help of volunteers from Essentia Health and the Pequot Lakes PTA.