Seniors Amy Wiese, Ashley Kramp and Tia Ford help sort through the costumes stored for the school musicals and community theater during Tiger Service Day. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal

Seniors Trenton Ford and Sierra Tallman help sort donated books at the Pine River Public Library. Travis Grimler/Echo Journal

Pine River-Backus High School students continued their annual Tiger Pride Service Day event Friday, May 19, when they spread out across the Pine River, Backus and Jenkins communities to clean ditches, plant flowers, sweep barns and sort books at the Pine River Library.