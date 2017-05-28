Patriot Perspective: Proud to have been a Patriot!

It's been an incredible opportunity for our family of six, including four school-aged children, to have grown up in a healthy and supportive environment. Our communities are very blessed to have an extremely high-performing school district, which strives to treat each student like their own child.

I want to begin by informing and thanking our entire school community for the growth in achievement and opportunity we have experienced over the past several years. First and foremost, the improvement and investment in facilities has made a significant impact in the access our students have to STEM programming and technology, and significantly improved learning environments.

As a result, the Class of 2017 will go down as the highest overall ACT achievement graduating class, with 13 students in the Class of 2017 having scored a 30 or better on the ACT. Furthermore, 12 students will be earning an associate's degree in addition to their high school diploma at graduation because of our awesome partners at Central Lakes College.

I want to personally thank the ISD #186 School Board for the support and investment they have made in the building-level, grassroots initiatives undertaken in the last seven years.

The seven-period day, the full implementation of Project Lead the Way (PLTW) and the investment in programming that allowed 73 students to earn an associate's degree in addition to their high school diploma are just a few of the initiatives we have successfully implemented as a result of the school board's support.

In addition, our students have access to technology to include devices, programs and curriculum as a direct result of our local school board's investment. Over the last seven years we have been allowed to select the very best teachers to fill openings, even when the cost surpasses that of a beginning teacher.

I cannot think of a single item, initiative or proposal that was brought to the board that didn't receive complete support when it was warranted, and for that I want to say, thank you!

It's critical that I share the admiration, respect and pride I have in the staff at Pequot Lakes Schools. I have the advantage of working in the district along with having students in the district. It is fairly normal to observe teachers consistently working through lunch, coming in early or staying late, or providing support on weekends, holidays and evenings to ensure each and every student succeeds.

For instance, our robotics and trap coaches have volunteered to ensure programming was available to all interested students. Volunteer tutors, weight room supervisors and chaperones always come forward, because without them, these opportunities would be lost.

I can even recall countless times that financial aid was provided to students who were in need without any strings attached. The staff at Pequot Lakes High School truly love the kids they serve.

In closing, I would like to thank our families and communities for the support they have provided to our entire school team. The donations of time, money and support are so deeply appreciated.

I hope we continue to invest in our great schools!

Chip Rankin - Proud to have been a PATRIOT!