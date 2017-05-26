Pomp and circumstance in Nisswa: 4th Grade Graduation

So reads the cover of the program for Nisswa Elementary School's annual fourth-grade reception, where those students parade into the gym to "Pomp and Circumstance" with graduation caps on their heads. After singing songs, listening to some classmates share what they remember most about their years at Nisswa School, receiving diplomas and watching a slideshow of the past year, fourth-graders tossed their caps in the air, signaling that they will now move on to fifth grade in Baxter or Pequot Lakes.

The following students received annual awards: Twyla Doty Family-Reading Award, Jack Peterson and Alexis Lee; Erika Rempe Family-Writing Award, Victoria Waln and Olivia Winter; Judy Lykins Family-Music Award, Reese Glynn and Autumn Schiller; Northway Family-Art Award, Michael Oseland and Ageze Gilliss; and BlackRidge Bank-Math Award, Izaac Vanek and Nora Behr.

--- --- --- --- ---

KLICK Photo Gallery - Nisswa Elementary School fourth-grade graduation 2017 - 89 photos

Nisswa Elementary School fourth-graders "graduated" Friday, May 19, 2017.

KLICK here to view!

--- --- --- --- ---