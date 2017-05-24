Pequot Lakes: Speech pathologist is Teacher of the Year

Peterson has been providing speech pathology services to children in both the medical and educational field since 1985. Her initial focus was working with the birth to grade five population; however, when she signed on with the Pequot Lakes School District four years ago, her scope of practice increased to include middle level and high school students.

Peterson received her bachelor's and master's degrees from Moorhead State University. In addition to raising a son, during her empty nest years she wrote and self published her first educational children's book, "The Big Book of Exclamations." She designed the book to promote speech sound development and imitation of gestures, sounds and words.

In April 2016, she went back to the drawing table and released a second edition of her book titled "Talk with Me!" The world of publishing and self publishing has been a learning experience and feeds her creative and marketing passions.

Her book company is called Chatterbox Books.

Peterson was nominated due to her "strong advocacy for her students and her passion for teaching them to be advocates for themselves. She helps them develop self-confidence and self-awareness along with their speech/language skills. Teri seems to have endless energy and can often be found meeting with students before and after school. Teri is extremely passionate about her work and it's inspiring to listen to her talk about how she's approaching students she is working with. Teri goes above and beyond to make sure she has the knowledge and skill set to help her students."

Other teachers nominated were Suzy Hurin, second-grade teacher at Eagle View Elementary School; Chris Johnson, special education teacher at Pequot Lakes High School; and Nikki Stark, math teacher at Pequot Lakes High School.