Tiger Talk: Summer food rocks

During the summer of 2016, Minnesota schools and organizations operated 870 summer meal sites and served almost three million meals to children 18 and under.

In 2016, the Pine River-Backus Food Service Department served 831 breakfast meals and 917 lunches in a 14-day period. Our hope every year is for these numbers to increase, which would enable us to expand our meal service ability.

This summer we will serve meals Aug. 7-24. Anyone 18 and under is welcome and encouraged to attend at no charge. Adults are also welcome to participate.

Adult meal prices are $2.80 for breakfast and $3.85 for lunch. Menus are created following U.S. Department of Agriculture guidelines and are posted to the school website.

Pine River-Backus breakfast meal service is from 8-9 a.m., and lunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

To find sites near you, call 1-866-348-6479 or visit www.fns.usda.gov/summerfoodrocks.

Our goal is always to best serve children. Good nutrition is an important first step in getting ready for back to school. Get the word out. Summer food rocks!

Jill Blanchard is the food service director for the Pine River-Backus School District.