The school board has had mixed responses to the program, which started this past school year.

The program did not open all sports to sixth-graders, but only select sports in which size difference between participants would not likely lead to injury, and only so long as the sport needed more students.

The program was particularly aimed at filling out small basketball teams, though wrestling and some other athletic activities also accepted sixth-grade students.

Unexpected glitches led to parent complaints, many of which were directed toward board members.

Activities Director Randy Schwegel said only one parent contacted him directly, otherwise he would have attempted to resolve the issues.

Issues included communication, leading to some sixth-grade students playing in games ahead of seventh-grade students. That was expressly opposed during board meetings where the policy was first proposed. Schwegel ensured it would not happen again.

A Minnesota State High School League rule preventing sixth-grade wrestlers from practicing in the same room as varsity players also caused issues, as it may have put constraints on seventh- and eighth-grade students grouped together with sixth-graders on the wrestling team.

Board members Chris Cunningham and Dawn Rubner said they had received only negative phone calls about the program.

Cunningham was leary of the program when it was first proposed and remained opposed to continuing it after this year.

Superintendent Dave Endicott said he was unhappy that he is spending too much time dealing with sixth-grade participation in comparison to elementary education topics.

Board member Dave Sheley reported broad support from parents of sixth-grade students participating in the school's athletic program. Schwegel estimated 90 percent of coaches and parents he interacts with approve of the program.

Amy Barchus spoke in favor of sixth-grade participation during the public comment period at the start of the meeting. She called it as a "fantastic opportunity" and outlined positive features of the program, including daily practices for the basketball team, which leads to consistent scheduling, whereas elementary practices are less consistent. Barchus also said that instead of playing only four or five tournaments in the elementary program, students were able to play far more games.

Barchus said her sixth-grade student told her the additional practices allowed for more team building.

Schwegel said eliminating the program might make future Pine River-Backus teams in several sports less prepared than other schools because some other districts competing against PR-B allow their students to begin participation in high school athletics in sixth grade. Those students may have significantly more years than students who have to start later. In addition, Schwegel said it offers students a chance to determine early if they like a sport, thus giving them more opportunities to find something they enjoy.

Board members did not take any final positions regarding the program. Instead, they decided to discuss it again at the June 19 meeting and decide whether to continue the program. If they decide to continue it, they will set strict policies to head off potential issues.