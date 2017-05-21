Weather Forecast

    Pequot Lakes Girl Scouts visit Capitol

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 9:00 a.m.
    Pictured top row left to right are members of Girl Scout Troop 347: Brook Hennies, Scout Swanstrom, Brooke Sandell, Sen. Carrie Ruud, Betsy Boyda, Aubrey Larsen, Kessa Eggert and Selby Fiksdal; bottom row from left: Olivia Laxen, Kallie Carlson, Amelia Pederson, Anna Kennedy, Maggie Wolter, Calia Chaney and Ellie Wolthuizen. Submitted Photo 1 / 3
    Pictured top row left to right: Scout Swanstrom, Kessa Eggert, Brooke Sandell, Kallie Carlson, Selby Fiksdal, Olivia Laxen and Betsy Boyda; bottom row from left: Amelia Pederson, Aubrey Larsen, Maggie Wolter, Anna Kennedy, Calia Chaney, Ellie Wolthuizen and Brook Hennies. Submitted Photo2 / 3
    Pictured top row left to right are Girl Scout Troop 347 members: Olivia Laxen, Amelia Pederson, Ellie Wolthuizen, Aubrey Larsen, Kessa Eggert, Betsy Boyda, Selby Fiksdal; bottom row from left: Kallie Carlson, Maggie Wolter, Anna Kennedy, Calia Chaney, Brooke Sandell, Brook Hennies and Scout Swanstrom. Submitted Photo3 / 3

    Fifth-graders with Pequot Lakes Girl Scout Troop 347 recently took a trip to the Twin Cities that was filled with art, acting, history, government and politics.

    They stopped at the Children's Theatre Co. for the production of "A Year with Frog and Toad" on Sunday, April 30, which included an actors workshop where the girls focused on skills involving multitasking, creating a character, character development and the day and life of that character.

    The next day they visited the Minnesota Capitol Building, where Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, and her staff hosted the Scouts. The girls took a VIP tour of the Capitol, learned about the building's history and art, attended the House of Representatives session to observe the process of Minnesota government, and spent time with Ruud and Reps. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin.

    Chaperones were Sarah Swanstrom, Ellie Pederson, Laura Kennedy, Rachel Wolthuizen, Rhonda Sandell, Melissa Chaney, Kristin Larsen and Janet Hennies.

