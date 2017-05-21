Pequot Lakes Girl Scouts visit Capitol

They stopped at the Children's Theatre Co. for the production of "A Year with Frog and Toad" on Sunday, April 30, which included an actors workshop where the girls focused on skills involving multitasking, creating a character, character development and the day and life of that character.

The next day they visited the Minnesota Capitol Building, where Sen. Carrie Ruud, R-Breezy Point, and her staff hosted the Scouts. The girls took a VIP tour of the Capitol, learned about the building's history and art, attended the House of Representatives session to observe the process of Minnesota government, and spent time with Ruud and Reps. Josh Heintzeman, R-Nisswa, and Dale Lueck, R-Aitkin.

Chaperones were Sarah Swanstrom, Ellie Pederson, Laura Kennedy, Rachel Wolthuizen, Rhonda Sandell, Melissa Chaney, Kristin Larsen and Janet Hennies.