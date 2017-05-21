"It's just really cool that we get to share this experience and be the last valedictorians," Stone said.

High school principal Chip Rankin said the change comes after the school decided to use a weighted grade system, which means college core classes - math, science, English, social studies and engineering - are worth a bigger percentage of a student's GPA than elective courses, such as band, choir and art.

Pequot Lakes graduation

When: 7 p.m. Friday, May 26

Where: Athletic Complex

Number: 118 graduates

"We ... had some kids who could hypothetically have a 4.0 but not be the valedictorian because you'd have to take weighted classes to even be in the competition, and some kids could actually take lots and some couldn't," Rankin said, adding that he doesn't want to see students quitting elective courses just to be in the running for valedictorian.

Rankin said about 95 percent of Minnesota high schools with a weighted grading system don't have valedictorians and salutatorians either. Pequot Lakes doesn't have any salutatorians this year.

The new system yields a unique experience for the three 2017 valedictorians.

"It's kind of a weird feeling knowing that this is the last valedictorian speech that they'll ever hear ... in Pequot," Brine-Doyle said. "So it's almost pressure to do a really good one."

Brine-Doyle is no stranger to pressure though, as he follows in the footsteps of his mom and two older sisters, who were also Pequot Lakes valedictorians.

"It was a lot of pressure ... because that was almost what was expected of me," he said.

Expected or not, Person - like Stone - is glad to share this last honor with her classmates.

"We've been in really similar classes throughout high school and even in middle school because we were in honor classes together," Person said. "So it's nice that we get to do this all together as last valedictorians."

Stone considers the accomplishment one of her biggest yet.

"For me it represents my devotion to school and time management because I'm a three-sport athlete, I volunteer a lot and I'm involved in several school clubs," she said.