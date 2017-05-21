Pine River-Backus: Graduating class growing in coming years

"It was just simply a bigger class coming through and we have some bigger ones coming after it," said high school principal Andrew Forbort. "In the next two to three years we have some fluctuation up and down with the low 60s, high 60s or 70s. I think in our low to mid elementary level we have some 70-plus to low 80s classes. We're just having some good enrollment projections."

Unlike past years, graduation night this year is after Memorial Day weekend. Forbort said part of the decision to hold graduation a week later was to give students incentive to qualify to earn all credits, turn in all borrowed materials and be in overall good standing with the school before graduation.

Pine River-Backus graduation

When: 7 p.m. Friday, June 2

Where: High school Performance Gym

Number: 71 graduates

"Many schools in the area have their seniors' last day prior to that, usually a week prior to scheduled graduation," Forbort said. "I wanted to adopt that same policy. If the students earn it, we will let them out May 26 as their last official day and they will return the next week for practice and official graduation. There will be an exemption form. Students need signatures from all their teachers saying they will earn their credits and are in good standing. They will need signatures from counselors saying they are on track to graduate; our dean of students and our media center person for outstanding materials; our building and grounds for locker cleanliness; our lunch program making sure there are no outstanding balances there, and our technology is turned in there. If they can get those signatures and forms filled out by the week of May 22, then May 26 will be their final day."

Unlike the neighboring Pequot Lakes School District, Pine River-Backus has not been discussing discontinuing the school's valedictorian and salutatorian recognition.

"I think discussion has not formally happened," Forbort said. "I don't think in the near future anything will change. I know overall just with education in general there are discussions of grades and ranks and all those things. It's a growing trend, but I don't see an impact on PR-B in the immediate future. There are bigger discussions to be had with higher education and high schools regarding how to rank but not rank GPA."

This year's valedictorian is Joe Davidson with Autumn Crawford being recognized as salutatorian.