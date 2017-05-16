NJPA honors area educators for leadership, innovation

Nominated by their respective schools for their commitment to excellence, these educators were honored for demonstrating best practices, leadership and innovation in education.

NJPA honored 49 educators, including Teachers of Excellence, plus three additional awards: Leader of Educational Excellence, Paraprofessional of Educational Excellence, and Team of Educational Excellence. The following area educators were among those honored.

Paraprofessional of Educational Excellence: Pam Hart, Pequot Lakes School District. Nominated by Pequot Lakes Middle School Special Education Department.

"She always displays a positive attitude and willingness to assist wherever there is a need. Pam has high expectations for her herself and the students she works with each day. She continually works hard to help students become independent and successful by going above and beyond her contract hours to find research-based strategies to try. She also demonstrates high-quality data collection for IEP goals, continually communicates and provides case managers with consistent feedback on students, and has clearly written sub plans."

Team of Educational Excellence: Pine River-Backus REACH Team of Gina Williams, Nicosia Danielowski, Tiffany Abrams, Ben Kinser, Jake Hradsky, Laurie Marquardt, Tina Hanneken, Steffanie Bristow and Jake Mongan. Nominated by Andrew Forbort, high school principal.

"This team has pioneered an effort that has transferred from a local district initiative to one that is thriving throughout Region 5. The PRB REACH team is dedicated to the framework created by the Search Institute; and, when it comes to increasing student academic motivation, the REACH acronym designates focus on: Relationships, Effort, Aspirations, Cognition, Heart.

The PR-B REACH team has not only become invested in the goals and mission of the effort created, they have become pioneers. This team is one that is leading by example in Region 5, one that other districts are turning to with implementation questions. The team is moving into uncharted territory for the region regarding the principles and vision created by the Search Institute."

Area Teachers of Excellence:

• Ronda Veit, Crosslake Community School; nominated by Todd Lyscio, director.

"Ronda was nominated by a peer as one who has 'exceeded the expectations of a great teacher.' She is creating a new language arts program at the middle school level, has been credited with helping increase MCA scores, and is a great collaborator and study buddy."

• Sue Sergent, Pequot Lakes High School; nominated by Chip Rankin, high school principal.

"Sue has over 28 years of experience in education. During this time, she has been a classroom teacher, teacher-mentor, curriculum leader and building administrator. Throughout Sue's tenure, she has given everything to ensure every student's needs were met both in and out of the classroom."

• Wade Hoppe, Pequot Lakes Middle School; nominated by Mike O'Neil, middle school principal.

"Wade has helped students broaden their understanding of math for over three decades. In his service to the students of Pequot Lakes, he has helped over 3,000 students broaden their perspectives in math. After 32 years, with retirement well within his grasp, he has continued to strive to align and enhance his instruction. Wade has been a proponent of his building's efforts to guarantee access to grade level math curriculum through Pequot Lakes' efforts in co-taught instruction, and has shown vested interest in continuing to hone his talents by pursuing professional development. Wade is quick to laugh and makes connections with his students. It is also of note that Wade's students have demonstrated their highest level of proficiency on the fifth grade MCA's in the school's history."

• Steffanie Bristow, Pine River-Backus High School; nominated by Andrew Forbort, high school principal.

"Steffanie is a math teacher who truly understands all of the variables students face that can impact their ability to succeed. She is passionate about the content, but even more so about creating ways for students to demonstrate learning. She does whatever she can to benefit students, including implementing standards-based grading, creating a self-paced learning environment, as well as taking in a student before holiday break. Steffanie is a teacher, servant leader, community member and pioneer."

• Tim Ramler, Pine River-Backus Elementary School; nominated by Rick Aulie, elementary school principal.

"Tim exemplifies the professional qualities we desire in all of our educators. He has a high-level ability to build quality relationships with students, differentiate instruction so it meets the levels of all learners, work across content areas while integrating meaningful curriculum, and bring a sense of humor to his classroom. Tim has grown into a highly effective educator through his self-reflection, by asking questions, studying, and by working hard to plan his lessons. Additionally, he has stepped up to both building and district leadership opportunities, which have strengthened district curriculum, test scores and other continuous improvement initiatives."