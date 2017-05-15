The school district already has cooperative agreements with various schools for soccer, hockey, alpine ski, nordic ski and wrestling, but board members questioned the advantage for Pequot Lakes with a music co-op with Crosslake. The district currently has a tuition agreement with the charter school for music, which is not permitted in competitions by the MSHSL.

"The real question for the board to be thinking about over the next month is, 'What is the spirit of the conversation going forward?'" Superintendent Chris Lindholm said. "The request from the charter school is that we consider this request for a cooperative agreement for music, but the last line of the letter says something along the lines of, 'In addition, our board would like to request an open conversation about other possible cooperative agreements that may be beneficial to other students based on their individual interests.' ... Of course, because of their size, they can't offer some of the programs we offer here and from their lens it would benefit their students to benefit from our programs. When we go down this road, this isn't going to be the last request. There are going to be more."

Cooperative agreements for certain other activities - such as basketball or cross-country - could potentially lead to Pequot Lakes moving up a class in athletic competitions.

The board agreed to discuss the matter again at its June work session in the hope that Crosslake Community School Director Todd Lyscio would attend and join the discussion.

The board also reviewed its preliminary fiscal year 2018 levy and heard a request to consider adding robotics as a school-sponsored event starting in the next school year, dedicating $10,000 per year to an activity that featured between 34 and 66 students over the past four years.