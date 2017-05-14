4-Hers help seniors with Earth Day cleanup

"One of the goals of partnering with the 4-H group," Nelson said, "is to give young people opportunities to feel comfortable when interacting with the elderly residents."

Braden Capelle and Bennet Capelle, club Youth Leaders, along with adult Leaders Tessa Capelle and Christina Lundgren, represented the club. Bennet and Braden researched and shared facts about Earth Day's origins with residents and staff.

Other youth participating in the cleanup effort were Chase Decker and Kendra Orr, Nelson's grandchildren.

Young people teamed up with residents and worked for 1 1/2 hours around the facility, fire department area and a section of the Paul Bunyan Trail. Residents participating commented that even though they got a lot cleaned, there was still a lot left to do.

Terri Grimms, daughter of a resident, thought it was wonderful having young people help with cleanup and interact with residents.

A fall cleanup date is set for Sept. 9.