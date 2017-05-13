Pequot Lakes middle-schoolers take part in Stewardship Day

"Stewardship Day is designed to focus on clean air, clean soil and clean water, but the unintended results - obviously Camp Confidence does amazing things for families with students of need and adults of need in the region - and for us to help them out was special in its own way," middle school Principal Mike O'Neil said.

The students split into groups and then spent their day clearing fallen brush, creating animal habitats, cleaning structures and planting trees. By the time they returned to Pequot Lakes, the students had planted nearly 4,000 trees.

"This eighth-grade crew is a phenomenal bunch of kids," O'Neil said. "I know of no kids that didn't work their tails off. It was a phenomenal day. Obviously, we were gifted with beautiful weather, but the staff at Camp Confidence was well set up to get our kids working on behalf of the camp."

As a former science teacher, O'Neil sees Stewardship Day as an opportunity to showcase what is necessary to maintain a healthy environment to students while they are still in their "formative years."

"The pillars of our school are founded on respect, responsibility and integrity. We tell the students the true test of one's character is what they do when no one is watching," O'Neil said. "That starts here at school and extends, by our hope, to places like boat accesses and ditches and places with opportunities where the average citizen might walk by a piece of trash. We are trying to create students conscious enough to pick it up and put it in its proper place."