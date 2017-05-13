Crosslake School: Board proposes changes to dress policy

"There' s no commensurate policy for boys having their shorts pulled up or a belt worn or their large tank tops that you can see through to see their bodies," she said, adding that the policy doesn't explain how "skimpy" clothing will be measured. "What is a 'spaghetti' or 'skimpy' strap? Is it a certain width? ... How short is too short of the shorts?"

Other board members agreed with Scharenbroich's issue of the wording and suggested looking to the school handbook for decency standards.

Teacher board member Patty Durham added that, in some cases, different grade levels should have different standards.

"One of my little first-graders in spaghetti straps is a whole different thing than an eighth-grade girl or a seventh-grade girl in spaghetti straps or a low-cut shirt," Durham said.

Scharenbroich agreed and suggested making the policy more vague.

"By calling ... specific things out, you're saying, essentially, we have a standard by which we will measure it, but you don't," she said. "If we can actually try to make it a bit more vague, it will allow you as instructors more room to interpret that without inviting an angry parent lawsuit."

Scharenbroich volunteered to work on rewording the policy and bringing it back for board approval.

Staff development

Director Todd Lyscio said the state has discussed changing some of the teacher licensing laws, mostly driven by a shortage of teachers.

A new option available is a portfolio option, which will allow teachers who currently teach subjects they aren't licensed in to be certified in that area without going back to school.

Crosslake has some teachers who are on a variance, meaning they are allowed to teach outside their area of expertise for a certain length of time. With the portfolio option, teachers could compile examples of their work and demonstrate their skill in a specific area in front of a licensure committee to receive certification.

Each year, every teacher receives $500 for development purposes programs, and board member Beverly Loeffler, who is also on the staff development committee, suggested the portfolio program as an option for teachers to spend their staff development money on.

The board agreed with her suggestion.

In other business Monday, the school board:

• Set class sizes for the 2017-18 school year at 19 students in kindergarten through fourth grade and 20 students in grades 5-8.

• Heard that teacher Ronda Veit has been recognized as a Region V Educator of Excellence.

• Approved board bylaw revisions.