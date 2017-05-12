Patriot Perspective: Second chance breakfast a success

We have seen great success with the breakfast program in the Pequot Lakes School District over the past several years, and the food service department currently offers free breakfast for all students from 7:55 to 8:15 each morning.

Since April 3, we have been piloting a "second chance" breakfast option for students from 9:08 to 9:15 a.m., between first and second hours at our secondary campus. Initially we intended for the second chance breakfast to be a trial for those students who may have had early morning practices or meetings that did not allow them to take advantage of the breakfast option.

As anticipated, this program has shown to be a great success, and we plan to continue to offer this option for our students. Faculty and staff have reported they are seeing improvements from the students who are now starting their day with a nutritious meal.

Beginning with the 2017-18 school year, the food service department will also use mobile breakfast carts. These carts will allow food service staff to bring breakfast to the high traffic areas of the school, speeding the process of getting students to class.

Just like the lunch line, these carts will have computers that will allow the students to enter their PIN number.

Our goal is simple: Provide every child with a healthy breakfast to improve student learning!