Pequot Lakes Students of the Month
MALLORY GOERGES
- Hometown: Crosslake
Activities/hobbies/interests: Running, traveling, volunteering in the community
School activities: Tennis, basketball, student council, Students Against Distracted Decisions, Link Crew, prom committee
Community or church activities: Roadside clean-up, Detroit mission trip, "Joyfully" Serving, Emily Soup Kitchen, Red Cross blood drive, Golden Horizons nursing home
Awards/achievements: EXCEL Award nominee, "A" honor roll, all-conference tennis, hardest worker-tennis Future plans: Attend a four-year university and major in political science
--- --- ---
EMILY STEVENS
- Hometown: Crosslake
- Parents: Todd and Jane Stevens
- Grade: 12
Activities/hobbies/interests: Volleyball, weightlifting
School activities: Track and field, volleyball, boys basketball manager
Community or church activities: Junior Olympic volleyball, student leader
Awards/achievements: All-conference honorable mention-volleyball, defensive player of the year Future plans: Attend Southeastern University
--- --- ---
GRANT MACIEJ
- Hometown: Brainerd
- Parents: Susan and Dale Maciej
- Grade: 12
Activities/hobbies/interests: Baseball, weightlifting, Interact Club
School activities: Baseball, Interact Club
Community or church activities: Kindness retreat
Awards/achievements: PBRS Breakfast, hardest working player-baseball Future plans: Go to North Dakota State University
--- --- ---
ANDREW VOGES
- Hometown: Nisswa
- Parents: Jill and Les Voges
- Grade: 12
Activities/hobbies/interests: Fishing, hunting, basketball
School activities: Basketball
Community or church activities: Kids Against Hunger, Brainerd Soup Kitchen, Day of Caring
Awards/achievements: Most improved player-basketball Future plans: Attend North Dakota State University for degree in mechanical engineering