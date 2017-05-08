Pequot Lakes Students of the Month

School activities: Tennis, basketball, student council, Students Against Distracted Decisions, Link Crew, prom committee

Community or church activities: Roadside clean-up, Detroit mission trip, "Joyfully" Serving, Emily Soup Kitchen, Red Cross blood drive, Golden Horizons nursing home

Awards/achievements: EXCEL Award nominee, "A" honor roll, all-conference tennis, hardest worker-tennis Future plans: Attend a four-year university and major in political science

EMILY STEVENS

Hometown: Crosslake

Parents: Todd and Jane Stevens

Grade: 12

Activities/hobbies/interests: Volleyball, weightlifting

School activities: Track and field, volleyball, boys basketball manager

Community or church activities: Junior Olympic volleyball, student leader

Awards/achievements: All-conference honorable mention-volleyball, defensive player of the year Future plans: Attend Southeastern University

GRANT MACIEJ

Hometown: Brainerd

Parents: Susan and Dale Maciej

Grade: 12

Activities/hobbies/interests: Baseball, weightlifting, Interact Club

School activities: Baseball, Interact Club

Community or church activities: Kindness retreat

Awards/achievements: PBRS Breakfast, hardest working player-baseball Future plans: Go to North Dakota State University

ANDREW VOGES

Hometown: Nisswa

Parents: Jill and Les Voges

Grade: 12

Activities/hobbies/interests: Fishing, hunting, basketball

School activities: Basketball

Community or church activities: Kids Against Hunger, Brainerd Soup Kitchen, Day of Caring

Awards/achievements: Most improved player-basketball Future plans: Attend North Dakota State University for degree in mechanical engineering