Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Special Weather Statement: Near critical fire weather conditions

    Pequot Lakes Students of the Month

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:00 a.m.
    Pequot Lakes Students of the Month. Top Row: Andrew Voges, Emily Stevens. Bottom Row: Grant Maciej, Mallory Goerges.1 / 5
    2 / 5
    3 / 5
    4 / 5
    5 / 5

    MALLORY GOERGES

    • Hometown: Crosslake
  • Parent: Gary Goerges
  • Grade: 12

    • Activities/hobbies/interests: Running, traveling, volunteering in the community

    School activities: Tennis, basketball, student council, Students Against Distracted Decisions, Link Crew, prom committee

    Community or church activities: Roadside clean-up, Detroit mission trip, "Joyfully" Serving, Emily Soup Kitchen, Red Cross blood drive, Golden Horizons nursing home

    Awards/achievements: EXCEL Award nominee, "A" honor roll, all-conference tennis, hardest worker-tennis Future plans: Attend a four-year university and major in political science

    ---   ---   ---

    EMILY STEVENS

    • Hometown: Crosslake
    • Parents: Todd and Jane Stevens
    • Grade: 12

    Activities/hobbies/interests: Volleyball, weightlifting

    School activities: Track and field, volleyball, boys basketball manager

    Community or church activities: Junior Olympic volleyball, student leader

    Awards/achievements: All-conference honorable mention-volleyball, defensive player of the year Future plans: Attend Southeastern University

    ---   ---   ---

    GRANT MACIEJ

    • Hometown: Brainerd
    • Parents: Susan and Dale Maciej
    • Grade: 12

    Activities/hobbies/interests: Baseball, weightlifting, Interact Club

    School activities: Baseball, Interact Club

    Community or church activities: Kindness retreat

    Awards/achievements: PBRS Breakfast, hardest working player-baseball Future plans: Go to North Dakota State University

    ---   ---   ---

    ANDREW VOGES

    • Hometown: Nisswa
    • Parents: Jill and Les Voges
    • Grade: 12

    Activities/hobbies/interests: Fishing, hunting, basketball

    School activities: Basketball

    Community or church activities: Kids Against Hunger, Brainerd Soup Kitchen, Day of Caring

    Awards/achievements: Most improved player-basketball Future plans: Attend North Dakota State University for degree in mechanical engineering

    Explore related topics:NewseducationPequot Lakes High SchoolPequot LakesCrosslakeBrainerdNisswaAndrew VogesMallory GoergesEmily StevensGrant Maciej
    Advertisement