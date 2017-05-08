Tiger Talk: Summer project list grows

The summer is our time to deep clean every inch of our buildings - ceilings, walls, lockers, floors, etc. in every classroom, hallway and meeting space. We also try to get our larger construction projects done in the summer months to minimize disruptions to the classrooms and instruction time.

This summer is no exception.

Pine River-Backus Schools has a number of large construction projects on the list to be completed before school starts on Sept. 5. Projects for the summer include resurfacing the parking lots, renovating the football field press box, adding Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) accessibility to the stadium bleachers, and resurfacing the track, to name a few.

The biggest project on the list this year is a complete renovation of our high school entrance, office and hallways. The entry will get a new look with better visibility, ADA accessibility and higher security.

The high school office will get a small addition to allow better ADA accessibility, higher security and larger meeting spaces. With this project, every hallway in the high school will get a complete facelift from ceilings to lockers to flooring.

Kodet Architectural Group, of Minneapolis, is leading the design, and Hy-Tec Construction, of Brainerd, will be our general contractor.

If you are looking for summer employment, consider being part of our summer custodial crew. Starting wage is $10.50/hour. Those interested should contact Karl Flier, director of buildings and grounds, at 218-587-8004 or kflier@prbschools.org for more information.