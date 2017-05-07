PR-B Community Education classes listed

• Paper Stencils: 3-5 p.m. Wednesday, May 10, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 34. Fee: $5.

Cut a stencil design out of paper and squeegee paint across it to make a print. Mary Jo Litke is the instructor.

• Family Fairy Garden Fun: 6-7:30 p.m. Friday, May 12, Pine River-Backus Elementary School Room 58. Fee: $20 per garden.

Create a fairy garden with your child, grandchild, niece, nephew, Kinship Partner or other child. Children must be in third grade or older with a maximum of two kids per adult as children will need help.

Make one garden together or one for each participant at $20 per garden. All supplies will be provided, but participants are welcome to bring miniatures or containers. Instructor will be Barb Beck.

• RREAL Solar 101: 7-8:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 16, Pine River-Backus High School Media Center. Fee: free. Pre-registration required by Tuesday, May 9.

This event will teach the basics of solar energy, including how it works, whom it works best for, costs and benefits. Visitors can get answers to questions about radiant and renewable power of the sun. There will be demonstrations to teach about community and residential solar and how it works in Minnesota.

Instructor is Erica Bjelland of the Rural Renewable Energy Alliance.