Pequot Lakes one-act play second in sections

Staged with utmost simplicity, using platforms and a few props, the play probes into the delicate relationship of three singular women: the grandmother, Dorothea, who has sought to assert her independence through strong-willed eccentricity; her brilliant daughter, Artie (Artemis), who has fled the stifling domination of her mother; and Artie's daughter, Echo, a child of exceptional intellect - and sensitivity - whom Artie has abandoned to an upbringing by Dorothea.

Despite the distance between them, Artie encourages Echo to get involved in spelling bees. As much as Echo would like Artie to spend more time with her, the spelling bees keep them communicating for a time.

But, in the end, both Artie and Echo come to accept their mutual need and summon the courage to try, at last, to build a life together - despite the risks and terrors that this holds for both of them after so many years of alienation and estrangement.

Students involved in the play include Sheridan Wilson (Artie), Mackenzie Papillon-Renford (Dorothea) and Mollie Pierson (Echo). Director was Gary Hirsch, and stage manager was Abby Gross.