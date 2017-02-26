Pequot Lakes speech team sixth in Brainerd

Placing for the Patriots were: Addie Pierson, second, informative; Katie Maschhoff, fourth, great speeches; Sydney Ellison, fourth, oratory; Sheridan Wilson and Mollie Pierson, sixth, duo; Megan Buffington and Courtney Rock, seventh, duo; Matthew Fabian, seventh, extemporaneous speaking; Rock, seventh, prose.

Ashley Mixer, first, poetry honor final; Savannah Ellison, second, discussion honor final; Buffington, second, creative honor final; Mackenzie Renford, second, poetry honor final; Elena Grove, third, extemporaneous reading honor final; Zach Bauer, third, great speeches honor final; Naarah Neumann, fourth, oratory honor final; Elizabeth Blaeser, sixth, poetry honor final; and Jannah Hall, seventh, extemporaneous reading honor final.

Pequot Lakes will travel to Bemidji on Saturday, Feb. 25, for the Bemidji Lumberjack Open.