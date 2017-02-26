Pequot Lakes speech team sixth in Brainerd
The Pequot Lakes speech team traveled to Brainerd on Saturday, Feb. 18, to participate in the third annual Brainerd Speech Open. Pequot Lakes finished sixth out of the 23-team field behind Thief River Falls, Fergus Falls, Rocori, Brainerd and Walker.
Placing for the Patriots were: Addie Pierson, second, informative; Katie Maschhoff, fourth, great speeches; Sydney Ellison, fourth, oratory; Sheridan Wilson and Mollie Pierson, sixth, duo; Megan Buffington and Courtney Rock, seventh, duo; Matthew Fabian, seventh, extemporaneous speaking; Rock, seventh, prose.
Ashley Mixer, first, poetry honor final; Savannah Ellison, second, discussion honor final; Buffington, second, creative honor final; Mackenzie Renford, second, poetry honor final; Elena Grove, third, extemporaneous reading honor final; Zach Bauer, third, great speeches honor final; Naarah Neumann, fourth, oratory honor final; Elizabeth Blaeser, sixth, poetry honor final; and Jannah Hall, seventh, extemporaneous reading honor final.
Pequot Lakes will travel to Bemidji on Saturday, Feb. 25, for the Bemidji Lumberjack Open.