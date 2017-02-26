Broom, Peters are Disney royalty at PR-B SnoDaze

The event started with the traditional SnoDaze skit and musical performances by Lori Kish singing "The House on Pooh Corner" and a performance by Claire Dahl, Emily Hanneken and Brianna Butricks singing "I Can Go the Distance."

Also crowned were prince and princess Nathan Brasel and Autumn Crawford. Other candidates were Bryce Wolske, Courtni Peterson, Evan Gravdahl, Alicyn Kordiak, Tyler McAllister and Avery Cunningham.

Crown bearers were Tayea Ostlund, Gilbert Stockman, Neveah Fox and Bryce Borman. Attendants were: seventh grade, Lauren Penkhus and Caleb Ruhl; eighth grade, Rylee Norman and Evan Fenstermaker; ninth grade, Katherine Hanneken and Mathias Lechner; 10th grade, Ana Crespo and Logan Gordon; and 11th grade, Veronica Hulke and Chris Krecklau.

Themed dress-up days preceded the event, which was followed by a talent show.