    Broom, Peters are Disney royalty at PR-B SnoDaze

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:19 p.m.
    Back, l to r, Autumn Crawford; PR-B SnoDaze princess, Hannah Peters; Queen, Beau Broom; King and Nathan Brasel; prince. Middle l to r, attendants Lauren Penkhus, Rylee Norman, Katherine Hanneken, Ana Crespo, Veronica Hulke, candidates Alicyn Kordiak, Courtni Peterson, Bryce Wolske, Tyler McAllister, Evan Gravdahl, attendants Chris Krecklau, Logan Gordon, Mathias Lechner, Evan Fenstermaker and Caleb Ruhl. Crown bearers; Tayea Ostlund, Gilbert Stockman, Bryce Broman, Neveah Fox, candidate Avery Cunningham.1 / 5
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Beau Broom and Hannah Peters were crowned at the Pine River-Backus SnoDaze coronation Feb. 16.2 / 5
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal As always, Pine River-Backus SnoDaze included a skit before the crowning of the king and queen. This year SnoDaze and its coronation followed a Disney theme.3 / 5
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal Beau Broom is applauded by his classmates as he is crowned Pine River-Backus SnoDaze King.4 / 5
    Travis Grimler/Echo Journal, Hannah Peters could hardly contain her excitement when she was crowned at the annual Pine River-Backus SnoDaze Coronation.5 / 5

    Pine River-Backus High School hosted its annual SnoDaze coronation Thursday, Feb. 16, with Beau Broom and Hannah Peters being named king and queen of the Disney-themed celebration.

    The event started with the traditional SnoDaze skit and musical performances by Lori Kish singing "The House on Pooh Corner" and a performance by Claire Dahl, Emily Hanneken and Brianna Butricks singing "I Can Go the Distance."

    Also crowned were prince and princess Nathan Brasel and Autumn Crawford. Other candidates were Bryce Wolske, Courtni Peterson, Evan Gravdahl, Alicyn Kordiak, Tyler McAllister and Avery Cunningham.

    Crown bearers were Tayea Ostlund, Gilbert Stockman, Neveah Fox and Bryce Borman. Attendants were: seventh grade, Lauren Penkhus and Caleb Ruhl; eighth grade, Rylee Norman and Evan Fenstermaker; ninth grade, Katherine Hanneken and Mathias Lechner; 10th grade, Ana Crespo and Logan Gordon; and 11th grade, Veronica Hulke and Chris Krecklau.

    Themed dress-up days preceded the event, which was followed by a talent show.

