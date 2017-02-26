Pequot Lakes Sno Daze king, queen crowned
1 / 3
2 / 3
3 / 3
Pequot Lakes High School seniors Justin Gerber and Jasmine Danielowski were crowned Sno Daze king and queen Thursday, Feb. 16.
Students celebrated Sno Daze the week of Feb. 13, with dress-up days and other activities.
Other king and queen candidates were Jacob Tschida, Gage Westlund, Hunter Clement, Lyndsey Johnson, Corina Ruud and Chloe Bermel. Attendants were Brooks Anderson, Sam Pfeiffer, John Marchwick, Olivia Lundgren, Hannah LaRock and Whitney Fink.