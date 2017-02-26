Pequot Lakes Sno Daze king, queen crowned

The Pequot Lakes High School Sno Daze attendants and candidate are, from left: Brooks Anderson, Sam Pfeiffer, John Marchwick, Jacob Tschida, Hunter Clement, Gage Westlund, Justin Gerber (king), Jasmine Danielowski (queen), Corina Ruud, Chloe Bermel, Lyndsey Johnson, Olivia Lundgren, Hannah LaRock and Whitney Fink. 1 / 3

Pequot Lakes High School seniors Justin Gerber and Jasmine Danielowski were crowned Sno Daze king and queen Thursday, Feb. 16, in the high school athletic complex.