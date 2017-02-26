Search
    Pequot Lakes Sno Daze king, queen crowned

    By Pineandlakes Echo Journal Today at 7:10 p.m.
    The Pequot Lakes High School Sno Daze attendants and candidate are, from left: Brooks Anderson, Sam Pfeiffer, John Marchwick, Jacob Tschida, Hunter Clement, Gage Westlund, Justin Gerber (king), Jasmine Danielowski (queen), Corina Ruud, Chloe Bermel, Lyndsey Johnson, Olivia Lundgren, Hannah LaRock and Whitney Fink.1 / 3
    Pequot Lakes High School seniors Justin Gerber and Jasmine Danielowski were crowned Sno Daze king and queen Thursday, Feb. 16, in the high school athletic complex.2 / 3
    Pequot Lakes High School seniors Justin Gerber and Jasmine Danielowski were crowned Sno Daze king and queen Thursday, Feb. 16, in the high school athletic complex.3 / 3

    Pequot Lakes High School seniors Justin Gerber and Jasmine Danielowski were crowned Sno Daze king and queen Thursday, Feb. 16.

    Students celebrated Sno Daze the week of Feb. 13, with dress-up days and other activities.

    Other king and queen candidates were Jacob Tschida, Gage Westlund, Hunter Clement, Lyndsey Johnson, Corina Ruud and Chloe Bermel. Attendants were Brooks Anderson, Sam Pfeiffer, John Marchwick, Olivia Lundgren, Hannah LaRock and Whitney Fink.

